Bollywood Actress Rumana Molla Announces Her Upcoming ‘Bawri Chhori’

Mumbai: Actress Rumana Molla is all set to promote her upcoming film ‘Bawri Chhori’ co-starring Ahana Kumra and Vikram Koccher.

Rumana, born in West Virginia in the US, is an Indian actress/writer. She grew up in Belgium and speaks five languages fluently. She started her career with the kids’ show MAD for Pogo which she anchored and choreographed. She then did theater and worked as a choreographer on ads and International shows before she started working in films. Her filmography includes Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, Irada, Trial of Satyam Kaushik and Virgin Bhanupriya(Co- starring Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati). She has also worked on Web shows such as Life sahi hai, It’s not that simple and Dev dd. She is a trained actress, came out as the topper of her batch at AAFT and does theatre.

Her upcoming projects includes “Bawri Chhori” co -starring Ahana kumra and Vikram kocher* (releasing on 11jan 2021). And second season of Dev dd season 2, starring Asheema Vardhan, Sanjay Suri, Rumana and Rashmi Agdekar in principal roles .

