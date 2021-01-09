Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik included as a member of the high power committee constituted by the Centre to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik included as a member of the high power committee constituted by the Union culture ministry to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. PM Narendra Modi to head the committee.

Also, the committee will lend guidance to the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas. Other members of the committee include Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Jitendra Singh and Prahlad Singh Patel. Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo and Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri are also among the members.

Related

comments