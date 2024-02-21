Blood Donation Camp at Tata Steel Kalinganagar

Kalinganagar, February 20, 2024: 303 units of blood were collected in a blood donation camp organised by Logistics Department, Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) in association with Occupational Health Services, TSK, Central Red Cross Blood Bank, Cuttack and Odisha Blood Centre, Jajpur District Headquarter Hospital at Green Transport Park, Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Tuesday.

The blood donation camp was jointly inaugurated by Suvransu Sekhar Rout, Chief, Logistics Operations, TSK and R S Mishra, Chief, Safety, TSK in the presence of other senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

Employees of Tata Steel and various vendor partners voluntarily lined up to donate blood during the whole day.

It is worth mentioning here that Tata Steel Kalinganagar regularly organises such blood donation drives.