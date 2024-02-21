Cuttack: Iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack to be demolished completely and redeveloped into a world-class stadium, informs OCA secretary Sanjay Behera.

Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha Sh Kartik Pandian today visited Barabati Stadium to discuss the redevelopment project, which is being taken up under 5T Transformation.

The stadium will be transformed into a 60,000 seat capacity world-class facility for the players and spectators. Nearby, a retail mall, hotel and office space, and public plaza is being planned.

OCA in partnership with Govt of Odisha, BCCI and Corporates will be developing this project.