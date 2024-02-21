TPWODL’s Mobile Health Dispensary Vans Bridging Healthcare Gaps in Remote Areas of Western Odisha

Burla, 20.02.2024: In an era where accessibility to healthcare is paramount, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) a joint venture between Tata Power and Government of Odisha being an established corporate entity took several steps for development of under privileged section of the society under its wide spread corporate social responsibility programs. The company has deployed three Mobile Health Dispensary Vans in the districts of Kalahandi, Deogarh and Sonepur respectively. This is a step in the right direction to bridge the gap in the rural areas of these three districts so far health care facilities are concern.

The main objective of this services is to improve healthcare in the rural areas of western Odisha and provide essential treatment to people who are deprived of primary healthcare. Taking into that consideration the need for treatment of various infectious diseases prevalent in remote areas, the route of these mobile health dispensary vans is decided by the Chief District Medical Officer of the districts. These mobile health dispensary vans are equipped with the latest medical facilities, doctors, nurses and pharmacists. It provides various types of primary health care, health check-ups, vaccinations, and fast aid medicines for various diseases.

This is to inform that, the first MHD van rolled on April 2022 from Bhawanipatna of Kalahandi district and later in December 2022 in Deogarh district and in January 2023 in Sonepur district respectively. So far, 35 thousand people from 57 villages in Kalahandi district, 25 thousand people from 50 villages in Deogarh district and 30 thousand people from 61 villages in Sonepur district, a total around 90,000 people have been already benefited from these MHD vans. Whereas, in the month of January alone this year , this mobile van reached 5486 patients and provided various types of health services and basic medicines. Among these patients, 53 percent are male and 47 percent are female. Similarly, 28 percent of the people benefiting from this healthcare are above 60 years of age. Similarly, over the last two years, more than one thousand patients have been referred to the nearby health centres and district headquarter hospitals for further treatment.

This mobile health dispensary van reflects the fundamental thought process of the company. In this regard, the CEO of TPWODL, Er. Gajanan Kale, expressed that healthcare is a basic human right and no one should be deprived of medical services. Through our mobile health dispensary vans we continue our efforts to bridge the gap in healthcare in the remote areas of western Odisha and empower the community by providing primary healthcare services. ​