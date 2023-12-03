BJD and Congress Assert BJP’s State Election Wins Will Have Minimal Impact on Odisha

In the aftermath of BJP’s recent electoral victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, both the ruling BJD (Biju Janata Dal) and the opposition Congress in Odisha have conveyed that these results are unlikely to significantly influence the state’s political landscape.

While the BJD refrained from issuing an official statement following the election outcomes, Samir Ranjan Dash, a prominent BJD MLA and former minister, confidently expressed that the state of Odisha would remain relatively unaffected by these results.

“Last time, BJD secured 114 out of 147 assembly seats. This time, we are aiming for 130 seats, given the commendable performance and widespread popularity of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik,” remarked Dash, emphasizing the party’s ambitious goals in the forthcoming elections.

Both the BJD and Congress leaders highlighted the distinctive political context and the unique factors governing Odisha’s state politics, suggesting that the recent wins by the BJP in other states would not significantly sway the preferences or voting patterns of the people in Odisha.

Despite the BJP’s successes elsewhere, local leaders in Odisha seem confident in their regional dynamics and the stronghold of the BJD, projecting an unshaken stance regarding the forthcoming electoral prospects in the state.