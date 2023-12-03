Odisha Sports Minister Felicitates Srabani Nanda With Rs 9.40 L Cash Award For National Games 2023 Feat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera Felicitates Srabani Nanda With Rs 9.40 L Cash Award For National Games 2023 Feat. Athlete Srabani Nanda was today awarded a cash prize of Rs 9.40 lakh by the Sports and Youth Services Department for her outstanding performance in the 37th National Games 2023 held in Goa and other sports disciplines.

Speaking at a special felicitation function organized by the Department at Kalinga Stadium, the Minister for Sports and Youth Services Minister Shri Tusharkanti Behera said that today we are proud to felicitate talented athlete l Srabani Nanda. Due to dedication and hard work, she has not only earned a medal for herself but has also made the whole of Odisha proud. Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik has given priority to sports and has given priority to infrastructure, world-class training, promotion of sportspersons and employment.