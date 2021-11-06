“Bishwaas-The Light over Darkness”, a film by Chinmay Das Pattanayak is the 1st venture by Sudhanya Creatives

Bhubaneswar : The audio release function of new Odia film ‘BISHWASS-The Light over Darkness’ under the banner of Sudhanya Creatives-Bhubaneswar was held today in Bhubaneswar. It has been launched with the lyrical song numbers, which danced into every heart. The songs captivated the listeners with its cosmic sound and symphony. It was proudly appreciated by the audience and film critics during the announcement of release of the audio renditions. The music, lyrics, songs and singers are incredible in each of the five songs.

The event was graced by Shri Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Hon’ble Minister, Tourism; Odia Language, Literature & Culture Dept, Government of Odisha, Shri Susanta Kumar Rout, Hon’ble MLA, Bhubaneswar (North), Shri Umakanta Samantray, Hon’ble MLA, Satyabadi and Shri Nishikanta Mishra, CMD, TEAM Admark. Among others Shri Chinmay Das Pattanayak, Lyricist, Writer & Director, Bishwaas, Shri Santanu Satpathy, Music Director & Dr. Bibekananda Panigrahi, Producer, Sudhanya Creatives were also present on this occasion.

Mr. Chinmay Das Pattanayak- the Director has composed the story board, screen play, dialogue and lyrics in harmony and shot them in various enchanting locations of Odisha and in the natural bounties of Mayurbhanj, Puri, and Bhubaneswar; with its lilting toe-tapping songs. They have the magic of natural eternity and vibration of the anecdotes in their mellifluous flavour. All aspects have been knitted by the Director Mr. Chinmay Das Pattnaik, with his alchemy of genius.

All the audios ameliorated the story of the film which is based on the supernatural elements of belief and make belief. The film blends the spell binding facets of religion, traditions, cultures, and societies interwoven; and will impact every heart irrespective of languages that people know. They have the universal appeal and punch in the audio production. The potential voices of Pandit Shiba Prasad Ratha, Ira Mohanty and Bishnu Mohan Kabi and contribution of the Music Director Shri Santanu Satpathy have been amazing. The creative head Mr. Bibhudutta Panigrahi, chief assistant Mr. Sudharanjan Mallick and Mr. Aasish Behera etc.. All and each of them have garlanded the songs and audio, which has a cosmic influence.

Producer Dr. Bibekananda Panigrahi, a film lover believed in the philosophy of music and the emotive key for social change by influencing the psyche.

All the artists and casts, male and female actors have made their debut in the film but maintained with the audio vibrations. The selected male castes include Mr. Sujay Mohanty, Mr. Arun Mohanta, Dr. Biswajit Das, Mr. Tapas Panda, Mr. Sudhir Mohanty, Mr. Mangal Besra, Mr. Gokul Das, Mr. Santosh Mohanty, Mr. Shiba Shankar Barik, Mr. Navneet Mohanta, Mr. Lambodar Singh and Mr. Sujeet Natha. Never the less the major debut female actress including Mrs. Sagarika Das, Miss. Darsana Bhanjdeo, Miss Arpita Das, Miss Prakashini Mishra and Miss Reslee Patra etc. have contributed their might.

The magical performance of the protagonist Miss Sahil Mishra alias Guddi as a new comer and debutante has been incredible in acting the character traits accurately. Portrayal was realistic and mind blowing discernible.

The film will be releasing in the Mid-November 2021. First look of poster has also been released on this day. The audio music will startle the listeners for its novelty and flowery feelings. Maiden music and the audio sync of the singer; to the lyrics has been paramount. The vista of the audio in their outlook is first time ever. People and critics expect that the audio impact of film ‘BISHWAAS-The Light over Darkness’ will be a smashing hit.