New Delhi: India reports 10,929 new cases, 392 deaths and 12,509 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 1,46,950. Total Vaccination : 1,07,92,19,546.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.43%; Lowest since March 2020. India’s Active caseload stands at 1,46,950; lowest in 255 days.