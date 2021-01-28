Biopic to be streamed as tribute to LalaLajpatRai

New Delhi: The 155th birth anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai also known as Punjab Kesari, doyen of Indian Independence movement and one of the three of the famous LalBalPal triumvirate, is being celebrated on 28th January, 2021. Films Division is paying tribute to him by streaming a biopic, “Lala Lajpat Rai” (21 Min./English/B&W/1968/Om Prakash) on its Website and YouTube channel.

The documentary depicts the great activist’s life and his heroic relentless fight for India’s Independence. The biopic will be streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ Documentary of the Week and https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision for 24 hours on 28th January, 2021.