Bhubaneswar: Bill Gates, the founder & co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates’ Foundation visited Krushi Bhawan today. The Govt of Odisha has been partnering with the Bill & Melinda Gates’ Foundation since 2017 to forward shared goals around improving farmers’ income, nutrition security, and climate resilience in the state.

This partnership has allowed the state to emerge as a leader in Digital Public Infrastructure, with the Government launching key farmer-facing systems including the Krushak Odisha database, GO-SUGAM portal, and Ama Krushi extension system.

Following the demonstration, Mr Gates interacted with two successful farmers in the state who have improved their income and practices through the digital public infra set up by the department. The Delegation also visited the Millets Cafe in Krushi Bhawan.