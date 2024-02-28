President Droupadi Murmu Honors Central University of Jharkhand at 3rd Convocation

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the third convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand at Ranchi today (February 28, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the youth are India’s biggest resource and biggest capital. Our country has one of the highest youth population in the world. India’s economy today ranks fifth in the world and by 2030 we are going to become the third largest economy. We have set a target of making India a developed nation by 2047. In such a situation, youth not only have immense possibilities for building a golden future, but they also have favorable conditions for them.

The President told students that their responsibility is not only to create a good life for themselves; it is also their moral duty to play an important role in building the society and country. They should take a pledge today that wherever they work, they will work to build a prosperous and developed India, work to build a society where there is harmony and where every person’s life is dignified. She advised them to always keep in mind whether people from backward or deprived sections will benefit from their work or not.

The President said that whenever she comes to Jharkhand, she feels as if she has returned to her home. She has a connection with people of Jharkhand, especially with the tribal brothers and sisters. She stated that there are many traditions in tribal lifestyle that can improve the lives of other people and communities. They live in balance with nature and if we can learn from their lifestyle and methods, then we can face big challenges like global warming.

The President was happy to note that this campus of Central University of Jharkhand has been designed keeping in mind green architecture principles. She said that along with providing a good environment for study and teaching, the eco-friendly practices set a good example of environmental protection for the society. She was also happy to note that this University has created special centers to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of local language, literature and music. She appreciated the Central University of Jharkhand for preserving, studying and propagating Indian culture, in particular, the culture of the tribal society.