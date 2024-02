The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra expressed happiness as Sachin Tendulkar shared details of his Kashmir visit.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

“This is wonderful to see! @sachin_rt’s lovely Jammu and Kashmir visit has two important takeaways for our youth:

One – to discover different parts of #IncredibleIndia.

Two- the importance of ‘Make in India.’

Together, let’s build a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat!”