Bilateral Meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP of UK on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP on the sidelines of the COP26 World Leaders Summit in Glasgow on 1 November 2021.

2. Prime Minister congratulated PM Johnson for successfully organising the COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation. He reiterated India’s commitment to closely work with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies including joint initiatives under ISA and CDRI.

3. The two Prime Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 priorities particularly in the trade and economy, people-to-people, health, defence and security areas. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering the Enhanced Trade Partnership including steps taken towards the launch of FTA negotiations.

4. Both leaders also discussed regional and global challenges including Afghanistan, Counter-Terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery.

5. Prime Minister reiterated his desire to welcome PM Johnson in India soon.