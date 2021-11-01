CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the newly built Annex Building of State Guest House & the new building of RTO 1

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the newly built Annex Building of State Guest House. The Annex Building of Odisha State Guest House is designed to provide maximum comfort and convenience to the state guests as well as offer glimpses into the rich artistic legacy of Odisha.

CM Patnaik inaugurated the new building of RTO 1 equipped with Smart Queue Management System (SQMS) in Bhubaneswar. The SQMS has been introduced to improve citizens’ experience at the RTOs, following 5T principles. This facility is first-of-its-kind in Govt Department of Odisha which will further simplify and fast track the process of issuing license, registration of vehicles, tax payment. The facility will soon be introduced in Angul, Baleswar, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam & Puri.