New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal has decided to support the passing of the Delhi bill (Delhi Services Bill) and we will be opposing the no-confidence motion. “Biju Janata Dal has decided to support the passing of the Delhi bill (Delhi Services Bill) and we will be opposing the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition. In this regard, a three-line whip has been issued by the party, both through the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the house and do the needful…”, says Dr. Sasmit Patra, Biju Janata Dal National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP.