Odisha Governor inaugurates Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Training Programme at KIIT

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the Mass Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) Training Programme at KIIT Deemed-to-be-University today in the presence of Krishna Kishore Jasthi, IRS, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax; Akshay Pani IAS (Retired), Convenor, Sri Sathya Sai Trust, Odisha; Dr. Vemuri S Murthy, Global Resuscitation Expert and Advisor (CPR), Government of Odisha, and Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS.

In the initial phase, about 1,500 students were trained and in a phase-wise manner, within 18 months all students and staff of KIIT-KISS will be trained under this protocol. This will immensely help the students of KISS as it would help the tribal communities living in different remote localities across Odisha. The programme was conducted in association with KIIT Sri Jagannatha Service Foundation and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organization.

On this occasion, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal said “Nature has remedies for all types of ailments, but we are polluting and spreading toxicity around the world and affecting Mother Nature. This is also causing problems for human lives. We must be cautious on this count.’’

Dr Samanta Said “due to change in lifestyle were falling victim to diseases like heart attack and to improve on this we have to have a holistic approach and change our lifestyle. Praising the CPR Training Programme of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organization, he hoped that this, in the long run, will help many people so save their lives. We will train all students and staff of KIIT-KISS on this and the students of KISS can also train people in their areas and thus help save more people.’’

Heart Disease is the number one killer disease in the world. Lakhs of people die due to heart-related ailments every year. Sudden Cardiac Arrest or sudden stoppage of the heart occurs mostly due to underlying heart disease that leads to what we call commonly a “Heart Attack”. Indians are especially vulnerable to heart disease due to a variety of causes such as high blood pressure, an unhealthy diet rich in fats and sugars, lack of exercise, tobacco use, stress and genetic variations.

Ninety percent of the victims die unless immediate emergency help is provided by anybody near the dying person with immediate CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) with compressions on the chest and early use of an electronic gadget called AED, before Emergency Medical Services ambulance arrives.

CPR is a lifesaving technique, which helps to save a life during cardiac arrest by helping blood circulation and restarting the Heart through chest compressions, which help keep the blood flowing to vital organs, until a regular heartbeat returns.

It is internationally recognised that CPR plays a major role in saving lives within the first 4 to 5 minutes after cardiac arrest. Using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) along with CPR, would greatly enhance the chances of survival for victims of Heart Attack. “The knowledge relating to CPR technique and usage of AED can be easily passed on to anyone above 10 years of age, with minimal training and this could lead to saving many precious lives,’’ opined speakers at the event.