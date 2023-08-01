Akasa Air welcomes its 20th aircraft in India

Chennai: Akasa Air, India’s most dependable airline, welcomed its 20th aircraft, becoming the first airline in Asia to add the 737-8-200 variant of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to its rapidly expanding fleet. Bearing the registration VT YAV, the airline received the ceremonial keys to the milestone aircraft in Seattle, USA on July 28, 2023, and the aircraft arrived in Bengaluru at 9:31 hrs. today.

Akasa Air is one of the world’s fastest growing airlines, having reached a fleet size of 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations. Indian regulations require airlines to have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to become eligible for international operations and this milestone enables Akasa Air to fly internationally.

Commenting on the successful induction of Akasa Air’s 20th aircraft, Vinay Dube – Founder and Chief Executive Officer, at Akasa Air said, “Akasa Air is merely an expression of what India is capable of achieving. Today’s landmark addition to our fleet, heralds the international chapter of growth in Akasa’s story, and makes us extremely optimistic about our future. We are very excited at the prospect of showcasing our unique and distinct service to the world. Going from 0 to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record but a record that encapsulates the potential of our great country and one for our whole nation to be proud of”.

“I am particularly gratified in the way our airline has grown. The unprecedented pace of our expansion is fuelled by the passion of our employees, who strive to make air travel increasingly accessible and reliable. We have recorded the highest on-time performance for several consecutive months in 2023 and are especially proud to have achieved this milestone without compromising on our unflinching commitment to service leadership”, Vinay added.

The Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft aligns with Akasa Air’s continued efforts to control operating costs while enhancing the customer experience. In addition to being the most environmentally progressive aircraft, the best-in-class legroom complements Akasa Air’s commitment towards building an airline that is customer obsessed, economically sustainable and socially responsible.

“This milestone symbolizes the strength of our partnership with Akasa, as they take delivery of the first 737-8-200 in the Asia region,” said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “The 737-8-200 offers a balance of airline economics and unparalleled customer experience that is a perfect fit for Akasa and allows the airline to deliver on its promise of service excellence.”

The 737 MAX family provides greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to those it replaces. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 50% smaller noise footprint than replacement airplanes.

Since launching commercial operations in August 2022, Akasa Air has been the fastest-growing airline in India. Today it has a fleet of 20 aircraft and has thus far carried over 4 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 Indian cities.