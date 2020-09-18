Bhubaneswar Smart City seeks fresh professionals for TULIP internship

Bhubaneswar: Under the ambitious The Urban Learning Internship Programme (TULIP)_ an innovative initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Human Resources Development_ fresh graduates will now get an opportunity to work with the various projects of Bhubaneswar Smart City.

The fresh graduate should not have crossed more than 18 months between the date of declaration of final year results and the date from which the internship is sought.

The flagship internship programme was launched on June 4 this year 2020 under the theme “Aspirational India”. While the objective of TULIP is to provide short-term exposure to fresh technical graduates to real world project implementation and planning for professional development and experiential learning with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Smart Cities, it would also help in harnessing fresh energy and ideas towards ULBs and Smart Cities from the young minds to help solve the critical challenges.

Under the Bhubaneswar Smart City projects the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited seeks interns under the categories: Administration, Engineering, Finance and Technology. Students from the leading city-based institutes thus are encouraged to apply for the TULIP internship by visiting the link https://internship.aicte-india.org/module_ulb/Dashboard/TulipMain/index.php. A student has to login and register and then apply through the appropriate segment of TULIP.

The Internship has been designed keeping in mind the individual needs of the participants. The program intends to deliver strengthening of institutional capacity of urban ecosystem and youth engagement towards urban initiatives, creating an ecosystem wherein youth can contribute towards building a liveable city.

It also aimed to get skilled, high-quality workforce and innovative citizen-centric solutions that help them address critical challenges as the participating graduates will enhance their employability through “learning by doing” and opportunity to co-create innovation for cities.

By joining the Bhubaneswar Smart City Project, the TULIP interns would get experience certificate which would have great value in their professional life as Smart City Project is a major urban initiative across the nation in the recent times.

Background:

Urban ecosystems with their complexities are spaces for discovery, learning and design of new solutions that require a steady stream of fresh minds to infuse creative and dynamic thinking. Globally, local governments engage with academic institutions by providing students and fresh graduates internship opportunities to assist in research and fieldwork, thus creating the lab-to-land transfer of innovative solutions. This is mutually beneficial to students in gaining exposure to the functioning of cities and also to local governments as new solutions evolve for the city and a pool of talent gets created for absorption in the market. Activating this triple helix of stakeholders can go a long way in unleashing India’s demographic dividend and creating a talent pool that can pave the way for our cities becoming self-reliant.

TULIP has been envisioned to deliver the above by equipping the youth with problem-solving and critical thinking skills through hands-on, experiential learning in India’s fast-growing urban ecosystem. Experiential learning opportunities in the urban sector will help transform them into future leaders. The flexible nature of the program provides for inclusivity and access, is ecosystem driven and built on the principles of federated architecture and transparency.

