312 Women SHGs from 11 districts involved in paddy procurement in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: During Kharif 2019-20, 23.07 Lakh quintal of paddy amounting to Rs. 419 Crore has been procured by 199 WSHGs in 11 districts accruing commission worth Rs.7.2 Crore. During Rabi 2019-20, 113 WSHGs have been engaged in paddy procurement in 112 GPs under 78 blocks of 8 districts. 17.58 Lakh quintal of paddy amounting to Rs.319 Crore has procured generating commission worth Rs.5.49 Crore. Currently, 223 SHGs are undertaking online registration of farmers for paddy procurement during Kharif 2020-21. Till date 312 WSHGs from 11 districts have been involved in paddy procurement in the State. They have cumulatively procured 43.12 Lakh quintal of paddy amounting to Rs. 781.26 Crore earning net commission of Rs. 13.46 Crore. The unique livelihood convergence model adopted by Mission Shakti has provided WSHGs with business worth Rs.1010.14 Crore during the financial year 2019-20.

Related

comments