Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation signed an MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of Phase I of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation has signed an MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the construction of Phase I of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project in presence of CM Naveen Patnaik . As per the MoU, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will work as turn-key consultant for the project which will span from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trishulia. The project will be fully funded by #Odisha Govt and completed in 4 years.

CM said that the MoU signals emergence of a new epoch in transportation history of Odisha and is poised to transform transportation landscape of the Bhubaneswar Capital Region. CM highlighted that #MetroRail project is a flagship programme under #5T initiative which will also symbolise the emergence of a New Odisha.

he first phase of the project will cost ₹6,255.94 Cr and will be the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in Odisha. CM expressed happiness that Odisha Government is delivering yet another promise which was made as part of the Manifesto in 2019.

CM added that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is a pioneer in construction & operation of #MetroRail and expressed confidence that the construction will be of world class standard & completed in time. The project was announced by the CM on April 1, this year and its foundation is scheduled to be laid on January 1, 2024.

The first phase of the project will be 26 km long and will have 20 stations. The Metro rail tracks and stations will be on elevated viaducts. The metro will be equipped with ultra-modern Coaches & signalling system and offer Advanced Ticketing System to travellers.