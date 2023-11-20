DS Group Unveils The Extension Of Läderach ‘s E-Commerce Operations To Mumbai, Bringing The Distinct Flavour Of Luxury Chocolate To The City

Mumbai : The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, launched Läderach’s online operations in Mumbai. This strategic move strengthens Läderach India’s position in the luxury retail sector getting the brand closer to its consumers.

With Läderach ‘s online presence, customers in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will now have online access to Läderach’s extensive range of premium chocolate products, including FrischSchoggi, tablets, pralines, truffles, tablets and exquisite gift collections.

The encouraging responses and increasing demand in Mumbai, renowned for its vibrant luxury market and influential community, compelled the DS Group to increase availability for Läderach in and around Mumbai region. Over the past few months, the company has focused on enhancing its cold chain capabilities in the city to uphold the exceptional quality of the delectable Läderach products.

Announcing the commencement of the ecommerce operations for Läderach in Mumbai, Ms Sanskriti Gupta, Läderach India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce Läderach’s exceptional Swiss chocolates in Mumbai. The resounding success of Läderach online and offline presence in Delhi has warmed our hearts, reaffirming customers’ deep love and appreciation for Läderach. The Mumbai market, with its evolving consumer demographics, holds immense potential for the brand. We have been inundated with inquiries from enthusiastic chocolate connoisseurs in Mumbai, and the excitement surrounding our arrival in the city is palpable. We take great pride in providing the same extensive range of premium chocolates online, mirroring our offerings in Delhi, to ensure that our customers in Mumbai can savor the complete Läderach experience.”

Earlier this year, DS Group announced its exclusive partnership with Läderach, marking the Swiss chocolate brand’s debut in the Indian market. This exciting collaboration was followed by the successful inauguration of a Läderach store in the Delhi NCR region, situated in DLF Emporio Mall, where an immersive in-store experience is crafted to cater to the discerning tastes of customers.