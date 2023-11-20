Union Health Ministry solicits comments from general public on the proposed National Pharmacy Commission Bill 2023

New Delhi, 20th November: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare proposes to finalise the National Pharmacy Commission Bill, 2023 for setting up the National Pharmacy Commission and repealing the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Accordingly, a draft National Pharmacy Commission Bill has been prepared and uploaded on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (in News and Highlights section) on 14-11-2023 vide public notice dated 10-11-2023.

This notice seeks the comments of the General Public/Stakeholders in order to enrich the proposed legislation. Comments may be furnished via e-mail at hrhcell-mohfw[at]nic[dot]in or at publiccommentsahs[at]gmail[dot]com till 14-12-2023.