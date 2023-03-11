Bhubaneswar Hosts Grand Music Launch of ‘Mana Museum’

Bhubaneswar: Mana Museum movie had a grand music launch event in Bhubaneswar today ahead of the Theatrical Release of the movie on March 24, 2023, in the presence of the cast and crew of the movie.



Talking to the media, Producer Sangeeta Mohanty said, “Mana Museum is a content-oriented script, where we have tried to showcase a love story of two school friends. Love is a pure bond and how that bond evolves over the period of time, you will witness that in this movie.” Software Engineer by profession and very passionate about film making, Sangeeta Continued to say, “We have big plans of Odisha. This is my first venture in Ollywood and I hope people will be accepting us and blessing us to come up with more movie projects.”



“Mana Museum has a unique message to share about two friends.” said the director of the film Dhrubananda Panda, is a leading cinematographer from Odisha has done more than 45 Odia films as a DOP. Some of his hit movies are Love master, Abhya, Siva not out, Super star. Mana Museum is his dream project on which he has been working since 2019. “This is a project very close to my heart, as this is a story of a cinematographer.”

The movie stars Nihar Nayak and Upasana in the lead. Nihar is a professionally trained actor; He studied professional Acting at “The Houde School of Acting” in the United States of America (USA). “I strongly believe that acting is like any other mainstream profession; someone needs to study before pursuing it as a career,” Nihar said. His acting career began with a Hollywood movie called “Slave to the Rhythm” by Patrick Manway in 2017. He then worked on several short movies, music videos and modeling assignments. “I am back to my motherland to contribute to the Odisha Film Fraternity. Thankful to Sangeeta Ji and Dhrubananda Ji for considering me for the role of Pati. I am sure everyone will be able to connect with the character of Pati when they watch the movie.”



After the success of “Chumki Seita Panire Budiba Nahinki”, Upasana will be seen in this movie. The actress is really excited to witness the audience reaction. “Mana Museum has very unique storyline and is not a typical love story. The bond shared between best friends are very pure and often that love stays unrecognized for years,” Upasana said. “The trailer of the movie went viral on social media and we received a huge positive response from the media across the country. We are hoping that our audience will enjoy this movie,” she continued.



The crew of the movie has all the top listed names from Odisha. Sarat Nayak is the music Director of the movie, while Bijaya Malla is the lyricist. The Screenplay and Dialogue of the movie is written by Bharadwaj Panda. Sukumar Mani is the editor of the movie while Girish Mohanty is the Choreographer of the movie. The movie has 7 beautiful songs which are surely going to touch the soul of the audience



Details of Mana Museum Songs:

Kia se – Sung by Sasanka

Are megha- Sung by Antara

Nidabhangi jaee (male version)- Sung by Sarat Nayak

Jibanara naee (female version)- Sung by Antara

Ichha huae- Sung by Sasanka & Antara

Nida bhangi jaee (female version)- Sung by Sohini

Jabanara naee (male version)- Sung by Bisnu Mohan Kabi