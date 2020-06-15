Bhubaneswar Cycling and Adventure Club (BCAC) gifts Bicycle to budding Ironman aspirant

Bhubaneswar: A few days back, BCAC initiated a crowd-funding call for one of the brightest triathletes of Odisha – Debendra Kumar Hota. Ever-enthusiastic and ever-helping BCACians took less than a day to collect the targeted funding required for supporting this triathlete with a decent bicycle – LaPierre Audacio 300 to be precise. With the excess collection, BCAC also decided to gift this triathlete with essential cycling gears like Shorts, Jerseys and a Helmet with one-year membership of BCAC on this occasion. It is imperative to mention that Debendra was riding a normal Hero Jet basic non-geared bicycle earlier.

On this special day, respecting social distancing norms, we requested BCACians to ride their own routes and reach Nandankanan by 7:30 in the morning. Through it was not raining in the morning, by the time the riders reached Nandankan, it rained heavily for quite some time. More than 15 riders reached the pre-destined place riding through various routes in different times. Debendra joined us with Biswajit by running till the meeting point.

The President of BCAC, Sj. Sanjeeb Panda (IPS), Transport Commissioner of Odisha gifted the bicycle with accessories to Debendra in this informal get-together. Ajay Nanda, the Secretary of BCAC introduced Debendra to the gathering, while other members and riders congratulated and wished him best for his dream of becoming an Ironman. BCAC also congratulated Uday (one of the youngest members of BCAC) on his new possession of Giant Defy 2. After a few cups of tea and a little gossip, the riders dispersed towards their home, marking the first official monsoon ride of the season.

Debendra Kumar Hota rides a Hero Jet basic non-geared bicycle and won medals in a few competitions in Bhubaneswar. Not only this, Debendra has a very fine running form and completed numerous half-marathon events with spectacular timing of 1 hour 20 minutes or nearer. In the year 2019, Debendra has also participated in Herculean Triathlon and won the Silver Medal in the simulated Half-Ironman category. Debendra has also participated in many BCAC events and is one of the star-runners in the 1st Edition of Golden Triangle Relay Run by BCAC.

With this gift, we hope the Ironman Training of Debendra will explore new horizons and he could be able to pursue his dream of becoming an Ironman with better equipment and practice. BCAC would like to thank all the shareholders who acted swiftly to support this bright athlete to overcome his hardships. We wish Debendra all the lucks and looking forward to more such active support from each and every BCACian when there is a need. Long live BCAC!

As a happening club of enthusiastic cyclists, runners and adventurists, BCAC never misses a chance to mark special occasions with its events. This Raja Sankranti Ride was special for many things and will be remembered as one of the most fun-filled rides of 2020 after a series of shutdowns and lockdowns amidst the global Covid-19 Pandemic. This ride was the first Monsoon Ride of the season, although it was not a group ride respecting the norms of Social Distancing.

