Bengaluru’s Odisha Puja Committee to host Ganesh Festival

Bengaluru, Dt: 27.08.: Hectic preparations are on to host Lord Ganesha Festival in Bengaluru on 31st August 2022. Odisha Puja Committee (O.P.C) is all set to organise 28th Mahavinayak Mahotsav 2022 in the Garden city of India with much pomp, splendour and fanfare. Since the Festival of the God of Wisdom, is being celebrated offline after a gap of two years due to corona disruptions, lots of enthusiasm and excitement are being observed among the Odia community settled in the mega metropolis. The Puja venue at M. Visvesvaraya College ground, next to Kempfort Mall is currently being aesthetically and elegantly decorated befitting to the auspicious occasion.

As per the programme schedule the installation of the Idol and the Puja shall commence at around 9 a.m. in the morning amidst spiritual fervour. The entire atmosphere at the worshipping site shall experience holy and devotional flavour with the chanting of hymns and performance of religious rituals. The Pushpanjali shall be offered to the Lord of Lords, by the devotees at around 11.30. a.m.

The highlight of the Mahotsav would be the colourful and spectacular Star Night being scheduled at 4.30 p.m. onwards. The Czars and Czarinas of Ollywood are going to entertain and enthrall the audiences with their artistic excellence like stage shows, musical and satirical numbers during the Gala cultural extravaganza. The special attraction of the show would be the appearance of cinestars Babushaan and Elina Samantaray.

The Festival shall also witness the presentation of scintillating music recitals by Kuldeep Pattnaik, Archana Padhi and Navya Jaiti. The added Glamoiur of the Star Night would be the presence of Raja Queen Rupali Pani and noted comedians Madhusudan Mishra and Pritiranjan Pradhan.

Ace anchor Jyotsna Priyadarshini shall compere the cultural session. A strong crowd of Odias and Non – Odias numbering around one lakh are expected to gather during the much sought after Mega Event.

Aparajita Sarangi, MP, Bhubaneswar and Arup Pattnaik, Convenor, Mo Paribar, Odisha shall be present as distinguished Guests. The Founder Adviser of the Odisha Puja Committee Nihar Samantara has appealed Non resident Odias to participate in this year’s Festival in large numbers. The organising team of OPC consisting of President Hara Prasad Mohapatra , Vice – President Pranay Sahoo, General Secretary Himanshu Mohapatra, Joint Secretary cultural Priyabrata Dash, Joint Secretary Media and Publicity Prabhudutta Dhal, Joint Secretary Social Service Soumya Ranjan Mohanty, Joint Secretary Public Relations Chinmay Manoranjan Mohanty, Joint Secretary Co – ordination Binay Sahoo and Joint Secretary Puja Ajit Sahu are making all out effort to make this year’s Festival a Grand Success.