The Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, formed to probe the circumstances leading to the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa today submitted its report to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the State Secretariat.

The report by former Judge Arumugasamy contains the statements of 158 people including the doctors of the Apollo Hospitals who treated the late Chief Minister.

Jayalalithaa, who was hospitalised on September 22, 2016, died on December 5, 2016 after a 75-day stay at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.