Bank of Baroda Named “Best AI & ML Bank” at IBA’s 18th Annual Banking Technology Awards 2022

New Delhi : Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, has been awarded the “Best AI & ML Bank” among Large Banks at the prestigious Indian Banks’ Association’s 18th Annual Banking Technology Awards held in Mumbai recently. The Bank was also adjudged Runner-Up in the “Best IT Risk Management” and “Best Technology Talent” categories.

Shri Ajay Khurana, ED (3rd from left) and Shri Sanjay Mudaliar, CTO (extreme right), Bank of Baroda accept the Awards on behalf of the Bank.Shri Ajay K. Khurana, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “Over the last few years, Bank of Baroda has transformed itself. The Bank has, implemented a range of innovative technologies to deliver exceptional customer experience, make banking more secure and simple for customers as well as improve the operational efficiencies for the Bank. We are honoured and overwhelmed to receive these coveted awards from IBA.”

These awards are a recognition of the continuous efforts put in by the Bank towards its technological advancement. The Bank is using Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning across a range of use cases, while also deploying an effective risk management strategy to mitigate any threats.