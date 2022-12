Bhubaneswar: To augment the technical manpower and provide better healthcare services, State Govt has created 11,292 no posts of Nursing Officers in Odisha. Decision was taken to fill up the newly created posts in phases.

Accordingly, Govt has issued a direction to the Director, Nursing for filing of requisition with Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission for recruitment of 7413 numbers of Nursing Officers against the newly created posts.