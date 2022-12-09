Tech Mahindra Launches Cloud BlazeTech to Maximize Business Value for Cloud-Powered Enterprises Globally

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of Cloud BlazeTech, an integrated, sector-agnostic platform, to maximize business value for cloud-powered enterprises globally. The organization will continue to invest in cloud services & hyerpscaler relationships to boost digital transformation for enterprises.

Integrated cloud migration, cloud-native operation & self-healing governance model, “Cloud BlazeTech” supports bi-modal infrastructure transformation and helps enterprises to accelerate to a cloud-native world. In addition, the platform has integrations with hyperscaler hybrid cloud platforms to provide industry-specific pre-build cloud-native solutions that drive faster business outcomes. By adopting the Cloud BlazeTech platform, enterprises will achieve 25-30% cost savings and a 30% improvement in migration time.

Sudhir Nair, Chief Delivery Officer & Global Head – Infra & Cloud Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “Cloud adoption is a key step towards digital transformation. It is at the core of all transformative IT strategies and enables enterprises to become digital ready. Tech Mahindra’s Cloud BlazeTech platform will deliver industry-specific pre-build cloud-native solutions and help enterprises in their transformation journey to be cloud-ready. With this launch, we look forward to empowering every organization to be a digital organization, driving business outcomes, providing speed and scale to innovate from anywhere with cloud-based industry solutions, operation and governance, and innovation.”

Tech Mahindra will leverage its existing partnerships with major public and private cloud service providers to extend its unique solution to global customers. Its dedicated cloud services, solutions, and framework has helped 250+ F100 & F500 customers in their cloud transformation journey, including some of the world’s largest Cloud transformation projects for CME & enterprise verticals. Tech Mahindra will continue to invest in its cloud talent, build new solutions and focus on expanding relationships with all partners & hyperscalers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.techmahindra.com/en-in/infrastructure-and-cloud-services/cloud-blazetech/

