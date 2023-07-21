Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance announces its association with the new cricket prodigy Shubman Gill

Pune : Bajaj Allianz Life, one of the leading private life insurer, has announced its collaboration with ace cricketer, Shubman Gill, to take forward its brand journey of being life goal enablers. Shubman Gill, already a force to be reckoned with in international cricket, has impressed the world with his remarkable achievements. As a young achiever and an inspiration to many, he embodies the spirit of pursuing long term life goals through a disciplined approach.

Expressing his thoughts on the partnership, Shubman Gill shared, “I’m delighted to be associated with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance; it feels like a well-timed partnership crucial for winning a match. Here, it’s about winning in the bigger match of life. For me, focus and consistency are of paramount importance, and Bajaj Allianz Life embodies that with their unwavering commitment to customers and innovative solutions. I look forward to this collaboration with Bajaj Allianz Life as we strive together to become India’s dependable Life Goal partner, hitting boundaries of trust and reliability.”

Speaking on the association, Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said, “We are excited to partner with Shubman, a true Life Goal Champion for millions of Indians. Shubman embodies the new young Indian who is a Life Maximiser and confident of accomplishing many Life Goals through long-term planning and consistency. His pursuit towards achieving excellence across all formats of the game, aligns with our holistic aspirations of being a preferred Life Goal enabler of Indians through value-packed products and customer-centric services and innovations.

This comes as Shubman Gill’s exclusive association with an insurance brand. The company will be featuring him in its marketing campaigns to bring alive the product propositions and reach out to a wide customer base.