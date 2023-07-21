Indian Commerce & Industry Ministry delegation visits Nepal to brief the Govt of Nepal on the benefits of infrastructure planning using PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

Kathmandu: Special Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Sumita Dawra led a delegation to Nepal to brief the Govt of Nepal on the benefits of infrastructure planning using PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multimodal connectivity.

The visit flow from the high level discussions held during the visit of PM Nepal to India last month. The delegation called on Minister of Physical Infrastructure & Transport (MoPIT) Mr. Prakash Jwala and Foreign Minister NP Saud .

Meetings were held with Advisor to National security council , Chief Secretary as well as other senior officials in Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Nepal, MoPIT and National Planning Commission. The two sides will follow up to take forward our cooperation in this area.