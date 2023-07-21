CEM-14/MI-8 discusses India’s path to Zero Emission Transport; Battery Technology Advancements and Policy Support

The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial and 8th Mission Innovation meeting on day two, July 20, 2023, emphasised critical matters concerning strategies for clean energy transition.



The session “Accelerating Regional and Global Energy Interconnection to Meet the Global Clean Energy Deployment and Climate Goals” focused on the importance of energy services for economic and social development, emphasizing the need to establish an interconnected clean energy network across borders. This interconnected system can lead to widespread sustainability and reduced costs, facilitating rapid clean energy development and helping achieve net-zero carbon emissions through energy transition. Electrification was identified as a key strategy for achieving industrial decarbonisation within the interconnected energy systems.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations were recognized to be crucial in establishing the complex interconnected system capable of managing variable energy sources and identifying energy consumption patterns. Digitalization, ultra-high voltage technology, and cyber security were identified as essential for the successful operation and flexibility of integrated energy systems. The interconnection of AC and DC infrastructure and the development of specific components, modules, and subsystems were seen as critical for better interconnection across countries and grid parts, ensuring economic development, reliability, and resilience in uncertain situations. Expanding the geographical footprint of interconnection was emphasized to handle variability and promote sustainable diversity in energy storage and production, leading to benefits of cost reduction.



Organized by COP28 UAE Presidency and UNEP-led Cool Coalition, this side-event brought together government, private sector, and philanthropies to showcase what is needed to accelerate sustainable cooling for a just and equitable energy transition. The COP28 UAE Presidency presented and called for countries to support the Global Cooling Pledge, intended to raise ambition and international cooperation on improving energy efficiency and increasing access to sustainable cooling. India, France and Norway demonstrated that this transition is achievable today – citing examples including India’s Cooling Action Plan, the first such holistic cooling plan from any government.



The discussions focused on the Green Powered Future Mission (GPFM), aiming to integrate 100% variable renewable energy worldwide while ensuring affordability, flexibility, and resilience. Objectives include reliable renewable energy, system flexibility, and digitalization for integration. International collaboration, data sharing and funding for innovation are key to the mission’s success. The GPFM Toolbox facilitates data exchange and viable solutions for sustainability. Continental cooperation and monitoring of decarbonisation targets are vital for effectiveness. GPFM aims for a faster, impactful sustainability approach through comprehensive collaboration.



Director General, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India emphasized the need to regulate and optimize appliance usage to prevent overwhelming challenges for power suppliers. India is expected to experience an eight-fold growth in appliance demand by 2040, leading to considerable power demand. He urged collective efforts to find solutions and avoid a potential power crisis in the future.



In a powerful side event titled “Igniting Change: Breaking down Barriers to Gender Equality,” distinguished experts from governments, international organizations, youth advocacy organizations, and businesses gathered to address pressing gender disparities in the energy sector. The event delved into obstacles such as the lack of mentorship, inadequate gender-responsive policies, and the need for gender-disaggregated data to monitor progress.



Passionate calls to action resonated with attendees, encouraging proactive measures to foster inclusive environments and support women and youth in their career growth. The event celebrated the 5-year anniversary of the Equal by 30 campaigns and unveiled the eagerly awaited Equal by 30 self-assessment tool, aiding signatories in tracking their journey to close the gender gap by 2030.



The Technology Showcase being organized at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa has captivated school students, promoting electric mobility awareness. Divided into three parts, the exhibition includes Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Showcase, Mission Innovation & Clean Tech start-ups. The event aims to inspire young minds towards sustainable transportation and clean energy solutions.