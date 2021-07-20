Bahuda Yatra: Three chariots of holy trinity head towards Srimandir

Puri :Amid corona scare, three chariots Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra , Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra and Nandigosha of Lord Jagannath rolled on Bada Danda streets heading towards Srimandir after completion of Chhera Panhara ritual performed by Puri Gajapati Maharaj.

The chariots are being pulled by sevayats only in Bahuda Yatra too alike Ratha Yatra as devotees have been restricted to touch the ropes , in view to contain the spread of dedaly virus.

Besides, the Taladhwaja chariots of Lord Balabhadra stopped at Gundicha temple to accept the offering of Poda Pitha, according to Jagannath cult.