Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated and extended best wishes to the people of the state on Eid-uz-Zuha.
Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the festival of Eid-uz-Zuha gives a message of sacrifice and mutual trust. This festival is a symbol of mutual brotherhood.
Chief Minister Shri Chouhan urged people of the state to celebrate the festival of Eid-uz-Zuha on July 21 as per the tradition with peace, amiability and harmony while following the Corona protocol.
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan extends greetings to the people of the state on Eid-uz-Zuha
Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated and extended best wishes to the people of the state on Eid-uz-Zuha.