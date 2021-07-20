Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan extends greetings to the people of the state on Eid-uz-Zuha

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated and extended best wishes to the people of the state on Eid-uz-Zuha.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that the festival of Eid-uz-Zuha gives a message of sacrifice and mutual trust. This festival is a symbol of mutual brotherhood.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan urged people of the state to celebrate the festival of Eid-uz-Zuha on July 21 as per the tradition with peace, amiability and harmony while following the Corona protocol.

Related