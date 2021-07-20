Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan plants saplings with Samarth Sadguru Bhaiyayaji Sarkar

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted Kadamba and Neem saplings along with Samarth Sadguru Bhaiya Ji Sarkar, who arrived from Jabalpur, at Smart Park today.



Kadamba or Kadam tree is considered to be the tree of God. Kadamba is famous in Ayurveda for its medicinal properties. Its fruits are like lemons. Kadamba flowers have their own importance. The mention of these fragrant flowers is found in ancient Vedas and compositions.



Rich in antibiotic elements, neem is known as the supreme medicine. Neem may be bitter in taste, but its benefits are like nectar. Neem is also very useful from environmental point of view.

