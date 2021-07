Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meterological Department, Bhubaneswar of the Indian Meterological Department has issued thunderstorm and lightning alert from 10 district of Odisha till 3:00 pm.

As per the IMD forecast, yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning is predicted for Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Balangir, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri and Cuttack districts.