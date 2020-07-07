Award Winning team of Bhasadbaaz to resume shooting of dhongi baba based Comedy Film in September

Mumbai: Purab ke bhasadbaaz made a major wave and positive response at various film festivals including the Best Dialogues award at Kalaburgi International Film Festival 2020, official selection at Jaipur Film World 2020, Darbhanga Film Festival and was showcased at the Mumbai Short International Film Festival 2020.

The film is now being made into a more hilarious and comedy version called Baba Bhasadbaaz. It is based on the real-life situation of babas in India and how they trick people into various practices that lead to many destroying consequences.

This film will be an eye-opener to many people as it is a big problem in India and the people are ignorant of the truth around them. The film is written and will be directed by Abhishek Prasad and is produced by a renowned production house.

The pre-production is complete and the director is ready to take the film ahead on its path to stun audiences.

The star cast includes Vineet Kumar, Anil Charanjeett, Mukesh Bhatt, and Garima Vikrant Singh and others.

Mukesh Bhatt also quoted earlier that Abhishek Prasad’s project is going to be a comedy and will portray many dark truths in the Dhongi culture in India. The director said, “Due to Coronavirus, we had to postpone but we are looking forward to September when we will resume working on this wonderful venture.”

