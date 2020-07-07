Yamaha announces “Special Finance Scheme” for Frontline Warriors

New Delhi: Yamaha Motor India group of companies announced a SPECIAL FINANCE SCHEME for the frontline warriors of COVID 19 across all authorized Yamaha dealerships in India on the backdrop of its continued efforts to support the selfless determination of the COVID 19 warriors in protecting and serving the society during this pandemic. The company’s initiative is targeted towards providing exclusive & attractive finance schemes to help raise purchasing conveniences for the frontline warriors.

The Special Finance Scheme reduces EMI payment by 50% during first 3 months of the new Yamaha two-wheeler purchase from authorized Yamaha dealerships, and thereby moderating the load of first 3 EMIs as a gesture of incentivizing the extraordinary dedication of the frontline warriors. The scheme is valid for all the frontline warriors and can be availed between July 1st to July 31st, 2020. The company’s Special Finance Scheme is announced in the context of Yamaha’s continuous efforts to support the uncountable services made by the frontline warriors in India.

Earlier, the company has made efforts to run a nationwide Yamaha “Corona Warriors’ Camp” from June 8th to June 22nd, along with special public awareness initiatives like “Thank you frontline warriors” movie featuring dealers, customers and employees, “Thank you” formation in manufacturing facility, sticker messaging campaign and a balloon signage campaign. The dealerships of the company have reopened in various cities and are operational under standard operating procedures.

