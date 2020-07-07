FC Goa sign goalkeepers Hansel Coelho & Viddhesh Bhonsle to Dev team contracts

Hyderabad: FC Goa is pleased to announce that the Club has signed young goalkeepers Hansel Coelho and Viddhesh Bhonsle. The Goan duo will be part of the Developmental Team up till the 2022-23 season.

The duo impressed with their performance between the sticks during their time at SESA Football Academy, performing admirably in the Goa Professional League as well as the GFA U-18 tournament.

Viddhesh Bhonsle spent the 2018/19 season at FC Goa on loan, and has now signed a permanent contract with the Club.

“I’m so happy to be a part of the FC Goa family,” Viddhesh said, after signing a permanent contract.

“The club has shown faith in me by signing me to the Dev Team and I’m looking forward to repaying them by performing on the pitch.”

Hansel Coelho was just as pleased to be a part of the Gaurs.

“I’m delighted to sign for FC Goa and be a part of this club,” he said.

“I have worked hard for this opportunity and cannot wait to play my first game for the Dev Team.”

FC Goa Director of Football, Ravi Puskur also stated his excitement at the duo signing with the Gaurs.

“Hansel and Viddhesh are two young keepers with a lot of potential,” he said. “We have been tracking their progress for a few years now, and both have the capacity to develop into first team goalkeepers in the future. Viddhesh has had the benefit of having been on loan to us previously and is well versed with building out from the back. Hansel has shown great promise and we hope that with a few years of work under his belt, he will be knocking on the doors of the first team.”

The signing of the two goalkeepers follows the contract extensions of three Developmental players Nestor Dias, Lesly Rebello and Kapil Hoble last week.

