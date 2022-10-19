Australian Odias Celebrates ORIOZ Sports Fest 2022

Canberra : Non Resident Odias in Australia celebrated Orioz Sports Fest 2022 at Canberra with much pomp, splendour and fanfare. Around Hundreds of Aussie Odias gathered from all states of Australia at the Festival venues to witness and take part in the unique event showcasing both the excellence in sports and Fragrance of vibrant Odia Culture. The blending of sports and culture in such a large scale manner being hosted for the first time by Odias Association in Australia; ORIOZ INC., evoked unprecedented response, unusual interest and exceptional enthusiasm among the participants. The two days long cultural jamboori and Sports extravaganza, specially conceptualised by Sambit Das from Queensland and ORIOZ President Dr. Nalini Pati was meant to ensure physical fitness as well as mental wellness of the ORIOZ members in post covid time, has earned immense popularity and was a massive success.

The Festival commenced with a fun filled as well as competitive T12 Match between Australia Capital Territory (ACT) and New South Wales (NSW) Teams comprising young members of ORIOZ at Gowrie Oval. ACT Team led by Captain Saswat Pati won the match, defeating NSW led by Aavansh Asitav Nayak as captain in a photo finish sensational one run victory. The highlight of the second day of the Sports Fest 2022 was badminton tournament conducted at Australian National University Sports Arena. The game started from league level was ended with finals in different categories. The players have shown exemplary professionalism and astounding sportsman spirit during the play irrespective of loosing or winning. The outcome of the matches were as follows: Men’s Doubles Champion : Sambit Das and Dharmteja Mansingh; Runners Up: Debashish Choudhury and Anesh Mohapatra; Women Doubles Winners : Chinmayee Mohanty and Radhika Swain; Runners Up: Madhu Patra and Pragnya Jagadev; Mixed Doubles winners Dharmteja Mansingh and Akhansha Mishra; Runners Up : Sambit Das and Chinmayee Mohanty; Junior Doubles winners: Muskaan Lenka and Subhasree Patro; Runners up: Deepti Prava Sahu and Alisha Nayak. Orioz’s President Dr. Nalini Pati and Former President Rajsekhar Acharya distributed the trophies, medals and certificates. Renowned Sports Star and International Shooting Champion Shriyanka Sadangi enthralled the audiences by her inspiring speech.

The colourful cultural programme presented by Orioz members at Pearce Community Centre, drew huge appreciation by the viewers. The spectacular show was well co – ordinated at interstate level in an unparallel unified efforts by Mumtaz Lenka, Smita Samantaray, Rozaline Rout, Barta Pendyam, Dr Ram Prasad Mohanty, Chinmayee Mohanty and Madhumita Swain. The special attraction of the Mega Event was the recital of Odia Bhajan, “ Ki Sundara Aha Ki Ananda Maya” by the kids with the brilliant direction of Tarun Agasti. The dazzling evening also witnessed several fun frolic and heart touching performances by the members of the community across the states covering all age groups.

The ace anchors Mumtaz Lenka, Dr Ram Prasad Mohanty, Chinmayee Mohanty, Dharmteja Mansingh, Prisha Mahapatra, Pratyusha Mahunta, Krish Meher and Saswat Pati presented the programmes and conducted the proceedings in a seamless manner. The spectators were overwhelmed by the virtual appearance of Ollywood Superstars Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu.

Gracing the Inaugural Ceremony as distinguished guest the Indian High Commissioner in Australia H.E. Shri Manpreet Vohra lauded the vital contributions of Odisha and Odias in promoting Brand India Globally. Addressing the gathering, President of ORIOZ Dr Nalini Pati stressed on the dire need of sporting as well as cultural activities to keep the community fit both physically and mentally. Australian Shadow Minister of Multicultural Affairs Mr. Peter Cain was also present.

The robust organising team responsible for the massive success of the Sports Fest 2022 included Sambit Das, Mumtaz Lenka, Manoj Lenka, all the Executive Committee members of Orioz led by the President Dr Nalini Pati and the ever active Canberra families of ORIOZ Inc..