As 32nd National Road Safety Month concludes, SIAM’s virtual educational gallery remained the cynosure

Bhubaneshwar: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) under the aegis of MoRTH concluded today a month-long nationwide initiative of 32nd National Road Safety Month organized on the theme ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’.

Under the initiative, SIAM conducted various activities during the month and launched the virtual road safety educational gallery, which remained the pivotal point of attraction throughout the month. Designed with the objective of educating stakeholders, and general public about road safety, the gallery sought to spread awareness and discipline on roads and drivers’ behavioral changes through encouraging best practices for road safety.

In the course of one month, SIAM along with its members and stakeholders had successfully reached to approximately one million citizens, propagating the message of ‘Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha’. A series of road safety awareness and training activities were organized by SIAM for drivers of truck, bus and three-wheeler including school and college students, women riders and citizens at large.

In a bid to further provide a holistic approach to the entire programme, safe driving, health and eye check-up camps were organized for the drivers in more than 25 locations country wide. SIAM with ASRTU also organized road safety awareness virtual workshops for STU drivers across the nation and trained more than 11,000 drivers.

SIAM, along with FPRA and NSS organised a month long virtual training programs, with an objective to inculcate the knowledge on road safety. These training programs witnessed proactive participation from Government, Corporates, School, collages and other stakeholders.

Various other awareness programs were conducted in the state under the ambit of road safety to educate people about safety standards and protocols for vehicular mobility.

During the month-long road safety programs, SIAM organized two virtual seminars on Implementation of Vehicle Location Tracking Devices for Enhancement of Safety on Road and Emerging Technologies for Safer Mobility for educating and disseminating information on safety standards and holistic approach in bringing the safety through vehicular technology.

Sharing his views on the Road Safety Month, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “SIAM has always been committed towards fostering safer vehicular mobility not only through technological innovations and best-practices, but also creating and spreading awareness amongst the public for making Indian roads safer. As a responsible organization, SIAM understands the criticality of road safety for all and has been instrumental in creating mass awareness through numerous programmes and initiatives on safety.”

The continuous support from all the partner OEMs viz. Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, M G Motors, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, and TATA Motors through information sharing via videos, presentations etc. from January 18 – February 17, 2021 on road safety, has helped in connecting with the audience at large at the SIAM Virtual Road Safety Education Gallery.