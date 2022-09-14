Bollywood’s next-gen Aryan Khan flexes the newly launched adidas Originals NMD_V3 by taking to his social media handle and sharing his favorite styles from the latest collection.

First launched in 2015, the NMD franchise immediately created a fan-base for itself in the sneaker world with its style and comfort. Built for a life in motion, the shoe is re-introduced in 2022 with an updated take on the original cutting edge innovator, channeling the very same independent mindset.

@adidasIndia

@adidasOriginals

@__aryan__

#NMD