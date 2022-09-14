Odisha holds Investors’ Meet for Make in Odisha Conclave’22 in Mumbai to showcase investment opportunities in the state and invite participation in the flagship event

MUMBAI : In a continuing effort to be the country’s leading investment destination, the Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), hosted the Odisha Investors’ Meet in Mumbai.

Mr Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister – Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Mr Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, Mr Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, Mr Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Managing Director-IDCO and Managing Director-IPICOL, Ms Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Chair, FICCI Maharashtra State Council and Senior Officials from the industries department & IPICOL were present in the meeting, which was attended by over 500 delegates, representing various industries from across India.

Mr Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, said that the team from Odisha led by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr Naveen Patnaik is there to apprise everyone present about the state’s flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 and invite them to the event. Mr Mahapatra shed light on how Odisha has been one of the major breakout states in the country in terms of development, registering impressive GSDP growth rates year-after-year and industrializing at break-neck speed. Odisha has had an impressive ride soaring even higher with a strong foundation that has been laid under the leadership of the Chief minister.

Speaking about the state of industrialization in Odisha, Mr Mahapatra said, “Today, Odisha is the largest producer of steel, stainless steel, and aluminium in India. We are emerging as a leader in sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, IT and ITeS, Food Processing and others. We are also attracting investments in new age sectors like green hydrogen and green ammonia, datacenters, EV and EV component manufacturing to name a few.”

Mr Mahapatra further highlighted the goal behind the hosting of the Make in Odisha Conclave’22, “Our flagship investment summit, Make in Odisha Conclave (MIO’22) aims to provide a platform for industry leaders from across the world to discuss a roadmap for industrial development in the coming years. A humble beginning was made in 2016, which saw a footfall of 18,500 and received over 120 investment intents valued at over Rs. 2 Lakh Crore. In 2018, we hosted the 2nd edition which raised the bar even higher, received an influx of 45,000 visitors, and received investments worth over Rs. 4 Lakh. We need your support and cooperation to ensure that this year’s event is a grand success. The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 is a platform that brings all the stakeholders together.”

In addition to this, he also stated, “The Government of Odisha will use the platform to showcase the vast existing and emerging opportunities in the state for the investors. Through the Conclave, we want to build new relationships and strengthen our old relationships with all of you. We want you all to be a partner in Odisha’s growth story.”

Mr Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, made a presentation about the industrial ecosystem in Odisha and about the Make in Odisha Conclave’22 to the audience. During the presentation, Mr Sharma highlighted the state’s over two decades of stable governance, the state’s position in the EoDB ranking, competitive cost of doing business, the impact of investment facilitation, best-in-class incentives and highly skilled human resources, which gives the state a distinct competitive advantage over others. He also highlighted the fact that the markets in Eastern and North-Eastern India are growing at a faster rate than other parts of the country and Odisha provides industries with the best facilities to set up units to cater to these markets.

Mr Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister – Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha stressed, “Odisha’s industrial growth in the last two decades has been focused on developing a highly skilled workforce. With nearly 200 Engineering Colleges and 1000 ITIs, we are creating the most skilled workforce in the country. We have recently established a first of its kind, World Skill Centre (WSC), a premier advanced skill training institute. In order to fully realize the potential of the youth and entrepreneurs in the state, we have started Start-Up Odisha. with the aim to encourage young people to work towards innovation, development and improvement of products, processes, and services.”

Mr Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, said, “Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location. Odisha’s abundant natural resources, skilled and productive human resources, progressive policies and strong result-oriented governance provides a unique ecosystem. Today, Odisha is ranked among the top states in India in terms of live manufacturing investments and have been accorded the achievers status in the recently released ease of doing business ratings by the Government of India. The Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 is a platform for our state to showcase our growth story and to present what we have to offer to our investors across the globe. It is also a platform for industry captains and thought leaders to talk about the future outlook of various industrial sectors.”

Concluding his address and extending a hearty invitation to the dignitaries attending the meeting the Chief Minister said, “The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 will be held in Bhubaneswar from 30th November to 4th November 2022. I would request all the dignitaries and Industry leaders present here to kindly participate in Make in Odisha and be a partner in this transformational journey of Odisha.”