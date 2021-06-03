Artist Saswat Sahoo Celebrates World Bicycle Day With Matchstick Model

Puri: Artist Saswat Ranjan Sahoo from Puri celebrates World Bicycle Day today by showcasing his marvelous craftwork on social media for bicycle lovers.



The 18 year old artist has made a penny farthing bicycle by using 3653 match sticks and the size of this craftwork is 50 inches in length and 25 inches wide. It took me 7 days to prepare this craft.



The model was in trend during the period between 1870 to 1880.



Saswat says, “Bicycle has become a health asset as well as a vehicle to commute. Therefore, I have prepared this craftwork to raise awareness about the use of bicycle.”

