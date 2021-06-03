Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurates Vedanta Cares COVID Field Hospital in Chitradurga

Chitradurga: Delivering on its commitment to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in Karnataka and support communities in the fight against Covid-19, Vedanta today commissioned its first state-of-the-art 100-bed Covid Field Hospital in the State, in Chitradurga. The Vedanta Cares Field Hospital was inaugurated virtually by Shri BS Yediyurappa, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, in the presence of Shri. Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta.

Other dignitaries present at the inauguration included Shri B Sriramulu, Minister Social Welfare & District Minister Chitradurga, Shri Narayana Swamy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Shri GH Thippareddy, MLA Chitradurga, Shri P Ravi Kumar, Chief Secretary Govt. of Karnataka, Shri. M Chandrappa, Hon’ble MLA , Shri. Manjunath Prasad, ACS, Revenue, Ms. Radhika, SP Chitradurga, Smt. Kavitha S Mannikeri, District Collector, Chitradurga,

The COVID Field Hospital in Chitradurga is equipped with best-in-class medical infrastructure including oxygen and ventilators for critical patients.

Vedanta is also setting up a second Covid Field Hospital at Hubli in Karnataka with 100-beds which is in the final stages of completion. The two Vedanta Cares hospitals in Karnataka with a total of 200 Covid care beds are in line with Vedanta’s commitment to set-up 1,000 COVID care beds across India to support the Government in combatting Covid-19.

Appreciating Vedanta’s endeavour to join hands with the Government of Karnataka to counter the second wave of Covid-19, Karnataka CM Shri. B S Yediyurappa said, “I am extremely happy to note that Vedanta Group has joined hands with Government to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. On behalf of Government of Karnataka, I extend my heartful thanks to Vedanta for helping to set up Covid Care Hospital in Chitradurga. Thank you, Anil Agarwal ji and team, for your continued support and extensive efforts.”

Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta said, “I am anguished to see the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 and loss of precious lives. Vedanta is committed to beef up the medical infrastructure and is working closely with government bodies and local administration to strengthen the country’s fight against Covid-19. The Vedanta Cares field hospital in Chitradurga is a testimony to our commitment to serving communities through state-of-the-art medical facilities. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Honourable Chief Minister Shri BS Yediyurappa Ji for taking out time from his busy schedule to inaugurate the field hospital and compliment him for providing the much-needed support to people whose livelihoods have been hit by the pandemic.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sauvick Mazumdar, CEO, Iron & Steel Business, Vedanta Limited, said, “Upgradation of healthcare infrastructure is incredibly important in response to the Covid pandemic which has put tremendous stress on existing healthcare infrastructure. Our 100-bedded Covid field hospital equipped with critical care support at Chitradurga will help to take some stress off the healthcare system in Karnataka and will help to ensure the safety of our local communities around Chitradurga. We are committed to support the Karnataka Government in combating Covid and will soon be completing second Covid Field hospital at Hubli thereby adding 200-beds medical infrastructure in the state of Karnataka”

Mr. Krishna Reddy, Director, Vedanta’s Iron Ore Karnataka said, “At Vedanta we are committed to the health and safety of all our stakeholders and communities around. In this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vedanta is providing relief to people through various community outreach initiatives by supporting the State & District administrations. This Covid field hospital is the testimony to our philosophy of care, and we will continue in our endeavour to partner with Karnataka Government and our country at large, to overcome this health crisis.”

During the first wave of Covid-19 last year, Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka provided relentless support to the people of Karnataka and frontline warriors by contributing to the CM relief fund, providing masks, sanitizers and supplying groceries during the lockdown. Vedanta group is working on several initiatives to support the fight against the second wave as well and has supplied 8.26 Lakh litres of medical oxygen and set up three oxygen plants.