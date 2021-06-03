Sonalika vaccinates 100% of its workforce, Sets up 3 PSA oxygen plant in hospitals across New Delhi and Mohali

Hyderabad : Covid-19 cases in India have been gradually coming down, especially in the northern states of India, however the situation still remains harrowing in other parts of the country. The tough times continue to haunt the society as a whole and Sonalika Tractors has re-iterated its call of collaborative efforts from everyone capable – be it individuals, industrialists or corporates to join the movement in preparing the nation for medical emergencies.

India’s fastest growing tractor brand and the No.1 Exports brand from the country, Sonalika Tractors came forward in April’21 to announce a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive for 100% of its workforce and in just two months, the company has achieved its mission. Under the fully sponsored drive by the company, all of Sonalika’s family members have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine moving as per plan at the Pan India level. Thevaccination drive will continue until the company administers second dose of the workforce as per government policies and fully ensure their health safety.

In the month of May’21, Sonalika Tractors remained committed towards the farming community amidst the challenging situations and connected with farmers through every route possible to address their queries – be it new tractors or service related. Overall, Sonalika has sold overall 8876 tractors in May’21 with 14.1% overall market share.

Sharing his thoughts on the vaccination drive, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “We at Sonalika stand committed towards the society while offering full-fledged support even during the toughest situations such asthe pandemic or address critical requirements of farmers.

Since the inception of the 2nd wave of pandemic, we have undertaken slew of initiatives that has been rolled out to support the society as well as our farmers to win over the challenging situation.

1. Customers

– Extension of primary warranty by two months for all farmers whose tractor warranty is expiring between May1 to June 30, 2021, thereby assuring peace of mind to farmers.

– Home delivery of tractors

2. Channel partner’s family:

-Extended financial support of up to Rs 2 lakhs in case of death of any dealer employee due to Covid-19 along with medical assistance of up to Rs 25,000 for expense related to Covid-19.

3. Workforce

– 100% workforce vaccinated within two months.