Piaggio extends support to its employees through various initiatives to battle the COVID 19 pandemic

Pune: In order to ensure their employees safety amidst the COVID pandemic, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2 Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles has introduced various initiatives for their employees & family members.

In this testing time, to demonstrate solidarity with their employees to navigate through this crisis, all PVPL permanent employees have been insured under the COVID Term life Insurance for a sum of Rs. 20 lakh to provide relief to the immediate family in case of death of the employee due to Covid.

Mediclaim insurance upon the unfortunate death of an employee due to COVID, will be extended to the immediate family members (dependants) up to a period of 5 years as per the policy.

PVPL has also introduced an Education Assistance Program for providing education assistance of Rs. 1 lakh per child per annum (maximum 2 children) each until the completion of their graduation degree in case of an unfortunate death of an employee due to COVID

PVPL is also providing its employees with a comprehensive set of offerings with a single app. Employees can avail all healthcare related services like consultation, telemedicine, E-pharmacy, lab tests, health check-ups through the app.

Mr. Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these exceptionally difficult times Piaggio stands firm with all of its employees, devoted to their safety. During the pandemic, we want to give complete support to our employees and their families.

While we recognize that no amount of money or support can substitute for the death of a loved one, it is crucial for us as an organization to reassure and offer stability to the families as they cope with the loss.”

Ms Pooja Bansal, Head HR, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the second wave of COVID-19, Piaggio is committed to ensuring every member’s emotional, physical, and financial safety as they face these difficult times.

In addition to vaccinations, various initiatives like the Employee Assistance Program for counselling of employees through mail or telephone, Education Assistance Program for the children of the deceased employee due to COVID, or COVID Term Insurance of Rs. 20 lakh amongst others, have been introduced to ensure our employees’ physical and emotional safety.

All the above initatives are extended in addition to the other actions that Piaggio has executed since the beginning of the pandemic in India to support community, employees & partners.

For us at Piaggio, employee& community well-being and support is not just a policy but a philosophy integral to our work ethos”.