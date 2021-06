Bhubaneswar : Koraput MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka now appointed as the Secretary attached to In-charge Chhattisgarh by Congress party interim President Sonia Gandhi, here on Thursday.

Besides, Imran Masud has been appointed for Delhi, Brijlal Khabri will take charge of Bihar and Sanjay Dutt will work for Himachal Pradesh as he has been freed from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

While, Deepika Pandey Singh from Jharkhand appointed as Secretary attached to In-charge Uttarakhand