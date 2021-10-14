Artist Crafts Devotion On Dusshera With Popsicle Sticks

Puri: Artist Biswajit Nayak from Puri has conveyed Dusshera wishes with his uniquely crafted artwork of Goddess Durga. Having used 275 popsicle sticks, Biswajit mentions that it took him six days to complete the model.

“I have given a touch of Mandala art pattern to it. This is a new approach I made to my artwork,” said Biswajit.

